-$0.19 EPS Expected for Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) will announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Capstone Green Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.15). Capstone Green Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstone Green Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Capstone Green Energy.

Get Capstone Green Energy alerts:

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.84 million. Capstone Green Energy had a negative return on equity of 123.66% and a negative net margin of 26.96%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Green Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Capstone Green Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ CGRN opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. Capstone Green Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.56.

In related news, CEO Darren Jamison purchased 7,500 shares of Capstone Green Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $31,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,706 shares in the company, valued at $671,079.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 9,846 shares of company stock valued at $40,543. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Capstone Green Energy

Capstone Green Energy Corp. develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. The firm’s products range from 30 kilowatts to one megawatt in electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capstone Green Energy (CGRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Green Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Green Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.