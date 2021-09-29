$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) will announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Pentair’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.85. Pentair posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Pentair will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.55 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. increased their price target on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.29.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pentair in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Pentair in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Pentair by 80.8% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Pentair in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Pentair in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

PNR opened at $74.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Pentair has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $80.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

