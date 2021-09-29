0Chain Price Tops $0.33 on Top Exchanges (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. 0Chain has a market cap of $15.93 million and approximately $52,558.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 0Chain has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. One 0Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000798 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000485 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00061485 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain (ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

