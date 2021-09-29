$1.31 EPS Expected for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) will report earnings of $1.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46. Columbia Sportswear reported earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full-year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $566.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis.

COLM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

In other news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $54,143.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 40.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 66.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 11,616 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 18.8% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 61,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter worth approximately $4,811,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 18.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,908 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,081,000 after acquiring an additional 16,515 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 2,146.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. 46.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COLM stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.41. 292,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,072. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $73.11 and a fifty-two week high of $114.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.20%.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

