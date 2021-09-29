$1.34 EPS Expected for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) will report earnings per share of $1.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.36 and the lowest is $1.32. Jack Henry & Associates reported earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.09 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JKHY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.71.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $165.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $141.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

In other news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson purchased 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 32.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 250,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,919,000 after acquiring an additional 60,932 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 263,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,106,000 after buying an additional 6,194 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $376,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

