$1.96 Billion in Sales Expected for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to announce sales of $1.96 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Hasbro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.85 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.06 billion. Hasbro reported sales of $1.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full-year sales of $6.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.36 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $6.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hasbro.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $101.45 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.22.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $92.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $78.84 and a 52-week high of $104.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

In other news, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,144,414.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,289.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $21,258,696.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,615,981.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Hasbro by 11.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 6.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 489,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,946 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 9.9% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 5.7% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 45,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Hasbro by 13.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hasbro (HAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.