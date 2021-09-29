$1.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.97 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for American Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.88 and the highest is $2.05. American Financial Group reported earnings of $2.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $9.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.10 to $9.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.35 to $10.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Financial Group.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter.

AFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

In related news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 3,107 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $413,479.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total transaction of $396,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,767 shares of company stock worth $4,292,848 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 12,372.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Tobam acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 65.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFG stock opened at $127.17 on Wednesday. American Financial Group has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $141.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.66 and its 200-day moving average is $126.71.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.70%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

