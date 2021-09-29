$1.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.97 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for American Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.05. American Financial Group reported earnings per share of $2.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that American Financial Group will report full year earnings of $9.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.10 to $9.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.35 to $10.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Financial Group.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. American Financial Group had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AFG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

NYSE:AFG opened at $127.17 on Wednesday. American Financial Group has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $141.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

In other news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 3,107 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $413,479.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,526.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total value of $396,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,767 shares of company stock valued at $4,292,848. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 201,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,111,000 after buying an additional 18,032 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Financial Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 38,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,014,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

