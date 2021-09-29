$10.25 Million in Sales Expected for SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) to post $10.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SOPHiA Genetics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.29 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SOPHiA Genetics will report full year sales of $40.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.20 million to $40.39 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $52.04 million, with estimates ranging from $50.26 million to $53.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SOPHiA Genetics.

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 million.

SOPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of SOPHiA Genetics stock opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.87. SOPHiA Genetics has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $19.80.

SOPHiA Genetics Company Profile

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

