10,138 Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Acquired by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 8.6% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 45,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 48.9% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 162,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,680,000 after acquiring an additional 30,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Vertical Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.46.

NYSE:DUK opened at $97.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $82.04 and a 1-year high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.985 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.95%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

