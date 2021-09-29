11,330 Shares in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,613 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $549,056,000 after acquiring an additional 221,732 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,623,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $267,852,000 after acquiring an additional 114,520 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $165,821,000 after acquiring an additional 116,342 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 923,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $152,372,000 after acquiring an additional 209,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 781,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $128,913,000 after acquiring an additional 310,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

AYI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.59.

NYSE:AYI opened at $175.68 on Wednesday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.90 and a 52 week high of $194.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.16.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $899.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.