12,279 Shares in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 132.6% during the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $89,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $322,128.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,913.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,557 shares of company stock valued at $626,912. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $171.63 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.22 and a 12-month high of $184.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.07.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.68.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

