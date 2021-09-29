1,256,886 Shares in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Bought by Clearfield Capital Management LP

Clearfield Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,256,886 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,605,000. Bottomline Technologies (de) accounts for approximately 25.8% of Clearfield Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Clearfield Capital Management LP owned about 2.77% of Bottomline Technologies (de) at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the second quarter worth about $61,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.63. 2,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.92 and a beta of 1.32. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $55.09.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, Director Ken D’amato sold 5,000 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $214,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 939 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $38,846.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,878 shares of company stock worth $1,509,819 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPAY. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

