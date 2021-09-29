128,700 Shares in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Acquired by Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 128,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,580,000. Roblox accounts for 5.3% of Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,969,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth about $929,002,000. Discovery Value Fund raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 397.0% during the second quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,543,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,737,000 after buying an additional 6,025,418 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 42.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,307,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,523,000 after buying an additional 1,879,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $329,231,000. 41.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $30,622,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Altos Ventures Management Inc. sold 25,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $2,054,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 617,768 shares of company stock worth $51,475,172.

Shares of Roblox stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.35. 101,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,541,684. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $103.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.24.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.21 million. The business’s revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.