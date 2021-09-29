$13.19 Million in Sales Expected for County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) to announce $13.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for County Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.77 million to $13.60 million. County Bancorp posted sales of $12.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that County Bancorp will report full year sales of $53.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.53 million to $54.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $53.50 million, with estimates ranging from $52.89 million to $54.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow County Bancorp.

Get County Bancorp alerts:

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.45. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $13.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.08 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ICBK shares. Maxim Group set a $33.34 price objective on County Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on County Bancorp from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered County Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.50 to $37.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.97.

ICBK opened at $36.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $217.21 million, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.52. County Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.19 and a 1-year high of $37.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 116.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 154.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in County Bancorp during the second quarter worth $209,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new stake in County Bancorp during the second quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of County Bancorp during the second quarter worth $274,000. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company was founded by William C. Censky, Timothy J. Schneider, Wayne D. Mueller and Mark R. Binversie in May 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on County Bancorp (ICBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.