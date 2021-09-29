14,340 Shares in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,340 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in PTC by 2.1% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 556,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,613,000 after acquiring an additional 11,349 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in PTC by 15.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in PTC by 0.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 529,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in PTC by 330.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in PTC by 15.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 382,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,990,000 after purchasing an additional 50,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total transaction of $1,997,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,793,595.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $235,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,750 shares of company stock worth $2,896,760 in the last ninety days. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTC stock opened at $121.00 on Wednesday. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.36 and a 12-month high of $153.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.05.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $435.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.43 million. Analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.83.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

