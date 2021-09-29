148,839 Shares in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 148,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,049,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.17% of Gartner as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gartner by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $263,560,000 after acquiring an additional 29,694 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 491.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 974,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $177,923,000 after purchasing an additional 809,840 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 25.4% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 849,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $155,076,000 after purchasing an additional 171,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 725,303 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,404,000 after purchasing an additional 17,909 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 18.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 522,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $95,327,000 after purchasing an additional 82,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total transaction of $848,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total transaction of $992,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,222 shares of company stock valued at $6,176,175. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

IT stock opened at $303.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.14. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $115.86 and a one year high of $327.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.50.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

