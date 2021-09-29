155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, COKER & PALMER reiterated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

155675 has a twelve month low of C$49.61 and a twelve month high of C$2.32.

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$30.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$25.44 million.

155675 (BLD.TO) Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

