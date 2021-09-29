18,487 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,487 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $224,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.9% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.6% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.4% in the second quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of IBM opened at $137.47 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.48. The company has a market cap of $123.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.86.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.