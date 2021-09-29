1World (1WO) Price Tops $0.0902 on Major Exchanges

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One 1World coin can now be purchased for about $0.0902 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular exchanges. 1World has a market cap of $3.36 million and approximately $6,660.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 1World has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

1World Coin Profile

1World (CRYPTO:1WO) is a coin. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here . 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

