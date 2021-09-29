$2.19 EPS Expected for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) will post $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the highest is $3.30. Cedar Fair reported earnings per share of ($2.12) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 203.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full-year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $3.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.79 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3597.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.35) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cedar Fair from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.13.

Cedar Fair stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.94. 11,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,897. Cedar Fair has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $52.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.05.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FUN. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 188.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 31.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

