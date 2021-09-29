$2.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to announce $2.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.64. Align Technology posted earnings of $2.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full year earnings of $10.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.73 to $11.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $13.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.90 to $13.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Align Technology.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.26 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Stephens raised Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.71.

Shares of ALGN opened at $677.32 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $695.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $625.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.14, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $310.03 and a 52 week high of $737.45.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total value of $3,557,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,700,121.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total value of $555,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,186 shares of company stock valued at $15,459,858. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Align Technology by 38.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 374,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,020,000 after purchasing an additional 103,291 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 153,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,371,000 after buying an additional 25,316 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth $1,072,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in Align Technology by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 177,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $96,122,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Align Technology by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,864,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Align Technology (ALGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.