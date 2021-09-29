21,814 Shares in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INFO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 70.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,372,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634,302 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,317,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,734,000 after acquiring an additional 187,468 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 43.4% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,060,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,283 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 60.5% in the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 5,024,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 8.0% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,451,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,833,000 after acquiring an additional 330,541 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $1,659,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

INFO stock opened at $116.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.57. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12-month low of $77.17 and a 12-month high of $125.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 74.66 and a beta of 0.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

