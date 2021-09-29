$22.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) will post sales of $22.23 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.79 billion and the highest is $22.67 billion. Phillips 66 reported sales of $16.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full year sales of $95.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $93.89 billion to $98.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $94.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $91.74 billion to $98.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $27.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.05 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSX. lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 28.7% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.3% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 346,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,700,000 after buying an additional 48,629 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,231,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX opened at $70.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $94.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

