22,045 Shares in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Purchased by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,045 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in WESCO International by 70.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in WESCO International by 26,270.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of WESCO International during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of WESCO International during the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WCC stock opened at $116.47 on Wednesday. WESCO International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.45 and a 12-month high of $121.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.37 and its 200 day moving average is $103.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.47.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.67. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 120.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WCC shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of WESCO International in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

In other news, EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $119,470.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $435,675.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,101.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

