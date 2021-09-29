22,695 Shares in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Acquired by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.08% of CMC Materials as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CMC Materials by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 90,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in CMC Materials by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 33,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in CMC Materials by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in CMC Materials by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,749,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Running Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in CMC Materials by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 34,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CCMP shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CCMP opened at $124.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -74.30 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.72 and a 200 day moving average of $151.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03. CMC Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $119.19 and a one year high of $198.60.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $309.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.54 million. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. CMC Materials’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

