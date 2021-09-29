227,558 Shares in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Acquired by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 227,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.08% of Amyris as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amyris in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amyris in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Amyris in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Amyris by 137,400.0% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amyris by 71.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Amyris stock opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. Amyris, Inc. has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $23.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.20. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.13.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $52.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.73 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.39.

In related news, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 24,380 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $362,286.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Melo sold 95,115 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $1,477,135.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,745 shares of company stock valued at $2,170,058. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

