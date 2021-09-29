$25.04 Million in Sales Expected for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) will post sales of $25.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.25 million. Heron Therapeutics posted sales of $19.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full year sales of $96.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $92.54 million to $101.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $186.77 million, with estimates ranging from $145.60 million to $257.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.65% and a negative net margin of 281.99%. The business had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.44 million.

HRTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. Heron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.39.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,510,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,981 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 419.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,039,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,856,000 after purchasing an additional 839,815 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,319,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,643,000 after purchasing an additional 828,512 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,819,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,233,000 after purchasing an additional 755,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,221,000.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

