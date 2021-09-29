$25.04 Million in Sales Expected for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) will post sales of $25.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.25 million. Heron Therapeutics posted sales of $19.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full year sales of $96.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $92.54 million to $101.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $186.77 million, with estimates ranging from $145.60 million to $257.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.65% and a negative net margin of 281.99%. The business had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.44 million.

HRTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. Heron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.39.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,510,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,981 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 419.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,039,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,856,000 after purchasing an additional 839,815 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,319,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,643,000 after purchasing an additional 828,512 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,819,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,233,000 after purchasing an additional 755,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,221,000.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heron Therapeutics (HRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.