25,154 Shares in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,154 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 11.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,774,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,944,000 after buying an additional 1,181,916 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in GoDaddy by 1,440.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,109,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,747 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in GoDaddy by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,225,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,244,000 after purchasing an additional 917,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in GoDaddy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,902,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $768,597,000 after purchasing an additional 618,299 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at $47,736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $264,296.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,843,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GDDY shares. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.92.

Shares of GDDY opened at $70.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.66 and a 52-week high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.26 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($4.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.