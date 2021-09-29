28,866 Shares in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth about $517,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth about $560,000. Prospector Partners LLC increased its stake in Henry Schein by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Henry Schein by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $78.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.24. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 5.09%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

