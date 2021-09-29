29,098 Shares in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Acquired by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.35% of Metropolitan Bank as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 2,788.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark R. Defazio acquired 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $249,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Gold acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MCB stock opened at $84.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $87.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.07 million, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.04.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $43.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.02 million. Analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Metropolitan Bank Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

