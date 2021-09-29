31,646 Shares in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Bought by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,297,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Alliance Data Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $585,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,953 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $92,574,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $75,365,000. Arctis Global LLC raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,244,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,513,000 after acquiring an additional 547,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $59,873,000. 95.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America raised Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

ADS stock opened at $102.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $41.60 and a 52-week high of $128.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.85.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 9.27%.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

