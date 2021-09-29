34,970 Shares in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 50.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,337,000 after acquiring an additional 173,082 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 223,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $318,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARWR. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $60.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.39. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -49.31 and a beta of 1.23.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 116.97%. The business had revenue of $45.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

