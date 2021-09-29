406,631 Shares in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 406,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $15,163,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.67% of American Assets Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAT. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the second quarter worth about $31,900,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,428,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,352,000 after buying an additional 530,213 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,045,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 19.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,864,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,928,000 after acquiring an additional 457,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,421,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,624,000 after acquiring an additional 404,263 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 9,941 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $362,846.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.80 per share, for a total transaction of $30,277.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 72,240 shares of company stock worth $2,722,898 over the last three months. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on AAT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of AAT opened at $37.92 on Wednesday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.73 and a fifty-two week high of $40.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 126.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. Equities research analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 63.49%.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

