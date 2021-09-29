42,020 Shares in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 42,020 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KB. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 175.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in KB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. 5.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KB stock opened at $46.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.76 and a 1-year high of $53.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.44.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

