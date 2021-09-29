$472.65 Million in Sales Expected for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) will report sales of $472.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for The Wendy’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $462.80 million to $478.40 million. The Wendy’s reported sales of $452.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Wendy’s will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Wendy’s.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 9.87%.

WEN has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities raised The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded The Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Wendy’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.88.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $21.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $29.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 144,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $3,301,350.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,263,140.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 307,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $7,364,273.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,297,290 shares of company stock valued at $30,438,162 over the last quarter. 21.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in The Wendy’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,368,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,981,000 after buying an additional 18,937 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in The Wendy’s in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Plaisance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the first quarter worth about $810,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 273.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,329,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the second quarter worth about $215,000. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

