5,600 Shares in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Bought by Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. bought a new position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 313,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,894,000 after buying an additional 15,440 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 101,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,800,000 after buying an additional 6,098 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth $312,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 437,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,070,000 after buying an additional 83,625 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth $1,040,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on PAYC shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.06.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $1,134,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,200 shares of company stock worth $10,829,875 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software stock traded up $4.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $492.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,808. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.23 and a 52-week high of $515.52. The firm has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $462.39 and a 200 day moving average of $396.44.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 23.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

