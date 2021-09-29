$60.20 Million in Sales Expected for Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) will announce sales of $60.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $61.00 million and the lowest is $58.90 million. Allegiance Bancshares reported sales of $53.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full year sales of $237.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $235.70 million to $239.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $226.27 million, with estimates ranging from $223.50 million to $230.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $58.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.77 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 9.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

NASDAQ:ABTX opened at $38.05 on Wednesday. Allegiance Bancshares has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $43.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.57 and a 200-day moving average of $38.72. The firm has a market cap of $769.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 209.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

