638,597 Shares in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Bought by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 638,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $17,051,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned 0.29% of Healthcare Trust of America at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HTA. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 83.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 144.0% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on HTA shares. TheStreet raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.14.

Shares of NYSE HTA traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.48. 228,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,814. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $31.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 80.84 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.66.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%. As a group, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.85%.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.