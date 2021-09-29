$706.90 Million in Sales Expected for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) will post sales of $706.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for MRC Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $716.30 million and the lowest is $695.80 million. MRC Global posted sales of $585.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full year sales of $2.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.55 million.

Separately, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

MRC opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $636.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.67 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.25. MRC Global has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $12.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRC. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in MRC Global by 682.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in MRC Global by 2,296.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in MRC Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in MRC Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

About MRC Global

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

