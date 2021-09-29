8,277 Shares in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Purchased by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 97.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,758,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $407,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,425 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 72,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 42,597 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth about $2,612,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 301,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,545,000 after buying an additional 14,604 shares during the period.

Shares of A opened at $159.90 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.59 and a 12 month high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.68. The company has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.97, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $1,490,986.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.62.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

