8,677 Shares in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,374,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 638.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 43,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,824,000 after buying an additional 37,935 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 20.0% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,736,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 78.6% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in DoorDash during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $206.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.16. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.13 and a 1 year high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

DASH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on DoorDash from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.65.

In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total value of $228,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $8,670,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,046,030 shares of company stock valued at $2,186,208,465 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

