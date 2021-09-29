88mph Price Reaches $33.54 (MPH)

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. 88mph has a market cap of $12.67 million and approximately $160,120.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 88mph has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. One 88mph coin can currently be purchased for approximately $33.54 or 0.00080757 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 88mph alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00055524 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002615 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.91 or 0.00120171 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00011560 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.50 or 0.00176971 BTC.

88mph Profile

88mph is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 395,466 coins and its circulating supply is 377,860 coins. 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app . The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

88mph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 88mph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 88mph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 88mph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 88mph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.