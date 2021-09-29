8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Trading Up 3.3% This Week

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market cap of $654,003.88 and $668,699.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 8X8 PROTOCOL alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000206 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001253 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000376 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001194 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.