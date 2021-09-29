9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:NMTR)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note issued on Sunday, September 26th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Devarakonda forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03).

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NMTR. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, began coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMTR opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of -0.11. 9 Meters Biopharma has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $2.26.

In other news, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 73,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $99,999.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 156,529 shares of company stock valued at $192,569 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMTR. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 29.22% of the company’s stock.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

