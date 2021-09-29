Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Accenture were worth $18,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 750.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 456.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $324.21 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $212.45 and a fifty-two week high of $345.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $329.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.34. The firm has a market cap of $205.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,413,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,068,360.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,495 shares of company stock worth $5,215,175. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Moffett Nathanson raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.42.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

