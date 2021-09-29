accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $746.94

accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 746.94 ($9.76) and traded as high as GBX 950 ($12.41). accesso Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 942 ($12.31), with a volume of 51,559 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, accesso Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,764 ($23.05).

The firm has a market cap of £388.60 million and a PE ratio of -39.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 746.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 675.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

