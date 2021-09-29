Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Shares Purchased by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,716 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.36% of Accuray worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARAY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Accuray by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,327,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,221,000 after purchasing an additional 679,502 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Accuray by 900.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 500,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 450,354 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Accuray by 590.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 495,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 423,493 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its position in Accuray by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 1,404,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 355,160 shares during the period. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB grew its position in shares of Accuray by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 2,300,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,396,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Accuray from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ ARAY opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $359.68 million, a P/E ratio of -56.57 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Accuray Incorporated has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $6.01.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Accuray had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $110.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Accuray news, Director Byron C. Scott purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joshua Levine purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $54,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,097,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,380.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $154,650 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

