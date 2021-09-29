Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ANIOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Acerinox to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Acerinox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acerinox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acerinox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANIOY traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.25. 10,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,482. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.71. Acerinox has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $7.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average is $6.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.

