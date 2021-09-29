Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Trading Up 6.7%

Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI)’s share price shot up 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.98 and last traded at $42.16. 2,988 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 669,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.53.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.62. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adagio Therapeutics Inc will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

